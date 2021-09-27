Live Q&A: ‘Kids & COVID.’ Whatcom County experts answer your questions, noon Oct. 5

The Bellingham Herald presents a live, virtual community Q&A with Whatcom County and Bellingham Schools health experts, moderated by reporter Davie Rasbach. It’s at noon, Oct. 5 at BellinghamHerald.com. Bellingham Herald staff

Panelists

Schools across Whatcom County and the nation continue to struggle with balancing the need for students to return to in-person class and outbreaks of COVID-19 that endanger lives and force schools to close and students to return to remote learning.

Now The Bellingham Herald brings together a team of experts to answer your questions and give you the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5- to 11-years old, how Bellingham Public Schools and the Whatcom County Health Board are managing health safety and how families can prepare for successful family holiday gatherings.

Join us at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for a live, virtual question and answer event with medical experts from PeaceHealth’s St. Joseph Hospital, the Whatcom County Health Department and a leader from Bellingham Public Schools.

Click here and you can ask your questions in advance when you register for this free event.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Our guests will be Dr. Greg Thompson, Whatcom County Health Department Co-Health Officer, Dr. Amy Harley, Whatcom County Health Department Co-Health Officer and a pediatric hospitalist at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital and Kim Niederhauser, health director at Bellingham Public Schools.

Bellingham Herald COVID-19 reporter David Rasbach will moderate the online question and answer session. He has been covering the pandemic in Whatcom County since it began in March 2020.

Watch it

What: Kids & COVID: Live, Virtual Q&A

When: Noon Tuesday, Oct. 5

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: BellinghamHerald.com

Register for free and ask a question of our experts.

Dr. Amy Harley is the pediatrics hospitalist at PeaceHealth Medical Group. She also sits on the Whatcom County Health Board. Provided by PeaceHealth Medical Group

Dr. Amy Harley, chief pediatric hospitalist, PeaceHealth Medical Group.

Dr. Greg Thompson is a pediatrician with Seattle Children’s Hospital, Skagit Valley Hospital and PeaceHealth St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham. He is currently Co-Health Officer of the Whatcom County Health Department.

Dr. Greg Thompson, pediatrician and co-Health Officer of the Whatcom County Health Department.

Kim Niederhauser is director of health services for the Bellingham Public School District. Provided by Bellingham Public Schools

Kim Niederhauser, director of health services at Bellingham Public Schools.

Bellingham Herald reporter David Rasbach

Moderator David Rasbach, Bellingham Herald COVID-19 reporter

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 9:45 AM.