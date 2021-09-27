Coronavirus
Live Q&A: ‘Kids & COVID.’ Whatcom County experts answer your questions, noon Oct. 5
Schools across Whatcom County and the nation continue to struggle with balancing the need for students to return to in-person class and outbreaks of COVID-19 that endanger lives and force schools to close and students to return to remote learning.
Now The Bellingham Herald brings together a team of experts to answer your questions and give you the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5- to 11-years old, how Bellingham Public Schools and the Whatcom County Health Board are managing health safety and how families can prepare for successful family holiday gatherings.
Join us at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for a live, virtual question and answer event with medical experts from PeaceHealth’s St. Joseph Hospital, the Whatcom County Health Department and a leader from Bellingham Public Schools.
Click here and you can ask your questions in advance when you register for this free event.
Our guests will be Dr. Greg Thompson, Whatcom County Health Department Co-Health Officer, Dr. Amy Harley, Whatcom County Health Department Co-Health Officer and a pediatric hospitalist at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital and Kim Niederhauser, health director at Bellingham Public Schools.
Bellingham Herald COVID-19 reporter David Rasbach will moderate the online question and answer session. He has been covering the pandemic in Whatcom County since it began in March 2020.
Watch it
What: Kids & COVID: Live, Virtual Q&A
When: Noon Tuesday, Oct. 5
Where: BellinghamHerald.com
Register for free and ask a question of our experts.
Dr. Amy Harley, chief pediatric hospitalist, PeaceHealth Medical Group.
Dr. Greg Thompson, pediatrician and co-Health Officer of the Whatcom County Health Department.
Kim Niederhauser, director of health services at Bellingham Public Schools.
Moderator David Rasbach, Bellingham Herald COVID-19 reporter
This story was originally published September 27, 2021 9:45 AM.
Comments