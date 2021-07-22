With Canada reopening its border, the Port of Bellingham is ending this service

As Canada moves forward with plans to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border, a key service during the pandemic for Point Roberts will end.

The Port of Bellingham announced that Thursday, Aug. 12, will be the last day for the free passenger-only ferry service between Point Roberts and the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven.

The port partnered with San Juan Cruises in August 2020 to offer the passenger service for Point Roberts residents so they could visit the rest of Whatcom County for things such as getting supplies or visiting the doctor. Since the pandemic closed the border to non-essential travelers in March 2020, residents have basically been cut off from the rest of Whatcom County. Whatcom Transportation Authority also supported passengers with transit connections throughout Whatcom County.

The Canadian government announced that it will begin allowing Americans to cross the border for non-essential travel starting Monday, Aug. 9. This will allow residents to travel by car out of Point Roberts. The U.S. government extended its restrictions to Aug. 21, so Point Roberts will have to wait longer to welcome Canadians back.

It’s estimated that the passenger count on the ferry was 5,395 for 345 runs, said Mike Hogan, spokesman for the port. The total cost of ferry service was $249,750, of which Whatcom County reimbursed the port $47,250 from a portion of the federal CARES Act funding.

“We are very appreciative to Whatcom County for this funding support and hopeful they will allocate a portion of the additional coronavirus relief funding they recently received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to reimburse the port for the remainder of the cost of ferry service,” Hogan said in an email.

The Salish Express, a 100-foot vessel, was primarily used to ferry passengers back and forth through all four seasons. San Juan Cruises owner Drew Schmidt said the ferry service definitely lasted longer than he had expected but said in an email that he was glad to help out. The Salish Express will go back into rotation with the company’s other vessels to do a variety of tours this summer, which include whale watching and trips to Friday Harbor.

“I really thought it was going to a month or two at most. I never imagined it would last just shy of a year,” Schmidt said.

Due to vessel availability, Thursday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 9, Point Roberts sailings will have a 30-person capacity, and advanced reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made for individual segments of the ferry trip at the port’s website.