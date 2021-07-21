While vaccinated Americans will be allowed into Canada, U.S. extends closure to Aug. 21

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Vaccinated Americans may be able to begin traveling to Canada in 2½ weeks, but Canadians, whether they’re vaccinated or not, will not be allowed to cross the border in to the U.S. for non-essential reasons for at least another month.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, July 21, announced that it was extending its temporary restriction prohibiting non-essential cross-border travel from Canada through at least Aug. 21.

The extension, “unless amended or rescinded prior to” 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21, 2021, according to a Department of Homeland statement published Wednesday, means the U.S. will keep its border closed with Canada for a 17th month.

“Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, the Secretary has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing ‘specific threat to human life or national interests,’ the Department of Homeland Security statement read.

The statement went on to say: “Moreover, given the sustained human-to-human transmission of the virus, coupled with risks posed by new variants, returning to previous levels of travel between the two nations places the personnel staffing land ports of entry between the United States and Canada, as well as the individuals traveling through these ports of entry, at increased risk of exposure to the virus associated with COVID-19.

“Accordingly, and consistent with the authority granted in 19 U.S.C. 1318(b)(1)(C) and (b)(2),9 I have determined that land ports of entry along the U.S.-Canada border will continue to suspend normal operations and will only allow processing for entry into the United States of those travelers engaged in ‘essential travel.’