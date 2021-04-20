U.S.-Canada COVID-19 border closure extended until May 21, Canadian official tweets

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The closure of the border to non-essential travel between the United States and Canada due to COVID-19 was extended for a 13th time Tuesday morning — only hours before it was set to expire — according to a tweet from a Canadian official.

The border closure is now set to last until at least May 21 — 14 months after the border between the two countries first closed in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

“We will continue to base our decision of the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19,” Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair tweeted Tuesday, April 21.

The U.S. confirmed the the closure, as well as the extension of the the country’s southern border with Mexico, in a tweet from Homeland Security.

“To deter the spread of #COVID19 and protect our citizens, the United States is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through May 21, while maintaining the flow of essential trade and travel as we have for over a year,” Homeland Security’s tweet read.

“We are guided by science and public health data and engaged in discussions with Canada and Mexico about easing restrictions as health conditions improve.”

The continuance of the border closure is no surprise, especially as Canada and parts of the U.S. are battling the next wave of the disease.

Earlier this month, he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even issued a warning to U.S. travelers to avoid Canada for now, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. and Canada first agreed to close the border in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the opening stages of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. The closure began March 21 has since been extended on month-by-month basis 13 times now.

