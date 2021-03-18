Canada announces U.S. border closure extended another month until April 21

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential traffic has officially been extended another month, according to a tweet Thursday, March 18, by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The closure is now scheduled to extend at least until April 21, mean the border between the two countries will be closed for at least 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to keep you and your loved ones safe,” Trudeau’s tweet read.

Homeland Security echoed that sentiment from the U.S. side with its own tweet Thursday, adding that the U.S. border closure with Mexico also would be extended.

“To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel,” the Homeland Security tweet read.

“Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds.”

The border closure between the U.S. and Canada was previously scheduled to expire Sunday, March 21 — one year, to the day, since the two countries first closed the border in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the opening stages of the pandemic. The closure has been extended on month-by-month basis 12 times now.

Thursday’s news is not a surprise, as Trudeau hinted Monday, March 15, during a news conference in Montreal that Canada was not ready to reopen the border to more people.

“We’re all eager to be able to travel again,” Trudeau said, according to a story published by Global News. “But I think we’re all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That’ll be eventually, but not for today.”

A story last week by the CBC said that neither government has said what benchmarks — data driven or otherwise — must be cleared on either side of the border before it is reopened.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” one Canadian official, who asked to remain anonymous, told the CBC. “In the near term, however, people should expect the border measures (to continue).”

One likely part of the reasoning for reluctance to reopen the border is that Canadian vaccination efforts are lagging behind those in the U.S.

According to a March 11 story by the Washington Post, the U.S. has administered nearly four times as many vaccine doses per person as Canada, and President Biden has announced plans to have enough supply to cover every U.S. adult by the end of May, though it may take longer to administer the shots.

Canada, meanwhile, expects to have all adults vaccinated by the end of September, according to the story.

A number of U.S. legislators have called on the Biden administration to work to begin reopening the borders. The latest plea, according to a CTV story last week, was from Rep. Brian Higgins of New York, who asked Biden in a letter to work with Trudeau toward a partial opening of the border by Memorial Day and a full opening by July 4.

Rep. Suzan DelBene sent a letter to the White House last month asking the administration work with Canadian officials, saying “as we approach one year of restricted travel, individuals, families, businesses, and communities on both sides of the border have been significantly impacted by these restrictions.” Other Washington state legislators and Gov. Jay Inslee have sent similar requests to U.S. and Canadian officials in recent months.