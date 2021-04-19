Here’s how COVID-19 restrictions will change the Northwest Washington Fair in Whatcom County

COVD-19 cost us a number of the events we look forward to in the summer of Whatcom County, but in 2021, “The Northwest Washington Fair is on,” CEO Chris Pickering proclaimed in a news release Monday.

It will look a bit different, though.

Following the guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, only 9,000 guests will be allowed at a time at events around the state, such as the Northwest Washington Fair.

“The health and safety of our guests is top priority,” Pickering said in the release. “We’re doing everything possible to deliver safe, clean, fun.”

The Northwest Washington Fair, according to the release, has put an extra emphasis on making sure those who do go are safe and healthy, pursuing a GBAC Star accreditation for cleanliness, according to the release. The fair is also planning to move all food and beverage purchases to cashless transactions, according to the release.

“We’ve been planning for almost two years to make this the best fair yet,” Pickering said in the release.

It will definitely be the longest, as the fair is expanding to 10 days this year, as it’s scheduled to run Aug. 12-21.

Discounted season passes will be available for $35 for all 10 days, according to the release, and the fair will feature a split livestock show. Headliners will include ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, Nelly and two all-day music festivals, as well as two nights of the Demolition Derby and PRCA Rodeo.

The 2021 fair also will feature a Farming for Life Experience, “a state-of-the-art agriculture exhibit housed in the newly constructed Farm Pavilion,” according to the release.