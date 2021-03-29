These 38,000 Whatcom County residents will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines this week

Here is the latest on who is eligible for the COVID-19 virus vaccine and where you can get it in Whatcom County. The information is frequently updated as vaccine availability changes.

The Washington State Department of Health allocates vaccines it receives from the federal government based, in part, on reported need and providers’ ability to properly store and distribute doses. These allocations are going to state clinics and county clinics, private and public health care clinics, and pharmacies.

This is the week when 38,000 more Whatcom County residents become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination as of Wednesday, March 31.

That’s when phase 1B, tiers 3 and 4, of the vaccine rollout in Washington state kick in and include people as young as 60, those with underlying health conditions, and more people who live or work in congregate settings, including restaurants and manufacturing.

This week, PeaceHealth will give nearly 1,200 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 2,150 second doses, according to the health care provider’s weekly vaccine update on Monday, March 29.

Appointments for PeaceHealth’s vaccine clinic next week will be available starting Friday, April 2. People don’t have to be PeaceHealth patients to sign up.

Family Care Network said it will open scheduling for about 600 vaccine appointments on Tuesday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

The appointments are for vaccine clinics that will be held April 5-16 for its patients in three locations: Birch Bay Family Medicine, North Cascade Family Physicians in Mount Vernon, and its Bellingham Drive-Thru, the health care provider said in its weekly vaccine update on Monday.

A facility dog greets a vaccine recipient at the PeaceHealth vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours online.

Eligible phase 1B, tiers 3 and 4, starting Wednesday, March 31:

▪ People age 60 to 64 years old.

▪ People with two or more comorbidities, which are underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

▪ More people living in congregate settings, including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, and people who are homeless and living in or access services in such settings.

▪ More workers in congregate settings, including restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, since March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators and staff in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.

Where to get vaccinated

As of Monday, most of these health care systems have an appointment-only process and those seeking appointments should do so primarily online. Some providers have said they will reach out to qualified patients themselves.

▪ Associates in Family Medicine: Says its vaccine supply remains limited. It asks people to fill out a form online for contact when more doses are available.

▪ Family Care Network: Is providing the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will open appointments for its established patients in eligible tiers as supplies become available.

The health care provider announces 24 hours in advance when it will open scheduling for appointments. The information will be posted on its website and social media, or patients can call for information at 360-733-1342.

When there are vaccine appointments, patients can schedule by going online to covidvaccine.fcn.net or by calling 360-733-1342.

▪ PeaceHealth: Is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to all who are eligible under the state’s phased rollout, although its focus is primarily on the Pfizer vaccine. People don’t have to be PeaceHealth patients.

Appointments for its next vaccine clinic will be available starting Friday, April 2, on its online scheduling tool.

Find it at peacehealth.org.

People also can call 833-375-0285 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The phone line doesn’t allow the caller to leave a message.

PeaceHealth says it is reserving appointments for eligible individuals in underserved communities.

▪ Sea Mar: Has a first-come, first-served walk-in system, but check availability online first. As of its last update on Monday morning, Sea Mar had no first doses for its clinics in Bellingham and Everson, or elsewhere in Washington state with the exception of Pfizer doses in Burien.

▪ Unity Care NW: The health care provider said it will contact eligible patients to schedule vaccinations.

“You may get a text or email from our partner Luma Health. This is a legitimate and safe way to secure your vaccine appointment,” Unity Care said on its website.

▪ Department of Health: The state has launched a new Vaccine Locator tool, which it says will make it easier for people to find doses.

Go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov and put in your ZIP code to search for appointments from different providers within 50 miles. The site also will let you know how recently the information was updated.

If you need more help, call 800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

▪ Federal pharmacy program: The federal government is sending vaccines directly to retail pharmacies.

In Washington state, participating pharmacies include Albertsons Companies (Safeway, Haggen and Albertsons); Costco; Health Mart Independent Pharmacies; Walmart, Rite Aid and Kroger (Fred Meyer and QFC).

Search for appointments at Albertsons in-store pharmacies at one website, mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

Check whether Rite Aid is scheduling vaccine appointments at riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier.

To check at Walmart, go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.

To check Costco, go to costco.com/covid-vaccine.html.

The state’s vaccine locator site also will provide information about whether vaccines are available.

Pharmacies receive vaccines from the state Department of Health as well.

Government clinics

▪ Whatcom County: A mass COVID-19 vaccination effort has been launched by a coalition of Whatcom County health care providers and the health department. Appointments for the Community Vaccination Center are required and are based on vaccine supply.

The health department said it will have more information about the next clinic on Tuesday, March 30. It will be held in Building G at Bellingham Technical College.

Learn more about the clinic, what to expect, and directions for driving or taking public transportation to BTC by going to vaccinatewhatcom.org.

▪ Skagit County: The health department has set up a mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Mount Vernon but vaccinations depend on supply.

New appointments are announced at noon on Fridays on skagitcounty.net/covidvaccine. Appointments may be added throughout the week depending on vaccine availability.

Search for appointments at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

People who can’t access online appointments can call 360-416-1500 for help from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers will be available for those who need it.

▪ Washington: The state is offering large-scale vaccination in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick. They are open by appointment only to people who register and are eligible for the vaccine phase.

See what’s available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov. The site also provides information on other vaccine clinics elsewhere in the state.

Vaccine allocation

Demand continues to be greater than supply.

Here’s how much the federal government is expected to allocate to Washington state over three weeks.

▪ Week of March 28: A total of 408,730 doses (238,050 first doses, 170,680 second doses).

Providers in the state asked for 489,690 total doses (321,260 first doses, 168,430 second doses), according to a weekly vaccine summary from the Washington State Department of Health.

▪ Week of April 4: 343,700 total doses (173,020 first doses, 170,680 second doses).

▪ Week of April 11: 368,270 total doses (173,020 first doses, 195,250 second doses).

One-stop help

Volunteers are helping people find vaccines at these online sites.

▪ Covid Vaccine Tracker: Discussion in Bellingham WA Area, a private Facebook group, has volunteers who are stepping in to try to help Whatcom County residents find appointments. It has over 1,000 members, who share information about appointments and what people are experiencing (good and bad).

▪ CovidWA.com is compiling vaccine appointments throughout the state. Type in your zip code to get the information. You may have to travel to get your shots.

You also can follow @covidwashington for live alerts, as well as call or text your zip code to 425-292-1727 for three nearby clinics with availability, organizers said.

The site said it tries to check over 800 vaccine providers in the state about every 5 minutes.

▪ Find a COVID shot WA, a private group on Facebook, has volunteers that help people find appointments if they post using #searching. It has more than 47,600 members.

The group also focuses on obtaining vaccine appointments for those most affected by COVID-19 — people with disabilities, those who are 65 years and older, people with limited English, those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, school employees teaching in-person. Vaccine seekers in these categories post using #support.

About the vaccines

Vaccines approved and currently available in Washington are:

▪ Pfizer: Requires two doses 21 days apart; authorized for people 16 years and older; 95% effective.

▪ Moderna: Requires two doses 28 days apart; authorized for people 18 years and older; 94.1% effective.

▪ Johnson & Johnson: Requires only one dose; authorized for people 18 years and older; 66.9% effective.

The CDC provides more information about the vaccines. Or go to COVIDVaccineWA.org.