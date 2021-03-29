WWU reports COVID outbreak in residence halls, as students return from Spring Break

The COVID-19 outbreak at Western Washington University has swelled to 30 positive cases involving students living in the Fairhaven and Nash residence areas in the past week, according to a school alert sent out Monday, March 29.

Initially thought to be tied to off-campus parties and other large social gatherings, the advisory said Western’s Student Health Center and the Whatcom County Health Department have now tied the dramatic increase of new cases to the residence areas.

“Further contact tracing will be needed to determine the cause for these increases,” the alert stated.

The alert went on to recommend students make their COVID testing appointment for the spring quarter as soon as possible if they are planning to return for on-campus coursework.

The school’s surveillance testing clinic is open Monday through Thursday in Fraser Hall and requires an appointment that can be made at studenthealth.wwu.edu/mywesternhealth.

“Remember that wearing a face mask, washing your hands frequently, practicing physical distancing, and gathering with no more than (five) people outside of your household, preferably outdoors, remain the best ways to protect against COVID-19,” the alert said. “Thank you for doing your part to keep Western safe!”

According to the school’s COVID dashboard, Western Washington had 49 COVID-positive results in 13,291 tests run (0.37%) That is up from the 38 positive results in 13,749 tests (0.28%) during the fall quarter. The spring quarter beings Tuesday, March 30.

The dashboard only reflects tests conducted by the Student Health Center, which was closed March 22-26, and does not show test results conducted by the Whatcom County Heath Department or elsewhere, school spokesperson Paul Cocke told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Last week’s outbreak was identified by data sources outside the school.