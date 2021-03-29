Bellingham’s Regal movie theater now has a reopening date. Here are the details

Regal Cinemas is planning to reopen the Bellingham’s Barkley movie theater on Friday, April 16. The Bellingham Herald file

Regal Cinemas is planning to reopen the Bellingham’s Barkley movie theater on Friday, April 16.

Barkley’s 16-screen facility was among dozens listed on Regal’s website for the April 16 opening. As of Monday morning, March 29, visitors couldn’t yet order tickets online for the opening, but the website did list upcoming movies, which includes “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Courier,” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Whatcom County is currently in Phase 3 of the state’s Healthy Washington plan. In this phase, movie theaters are allowed to be open at 50% capacity or fewer than 400 people, whichever is less.

Regal is kicking off its openings on Friday, April 2, at select theaters in other parts of the U.S.

The Pickford Film Center in downtown Bellingham is also making plans to reopen, said Susie Purves, executive director. Currently, they are aiming for a May reopening, depending on how things look in terms of vaccinating staff members and watching the rate of infection.

Regal has also made major changes to its concession stands, including eliminating every other register and reducing menu offerings. To make it easier on customers, concession items can now be purchased from the Regal mobile app.

Guests will be required to wear masks in the theater and lobby areas, except when they are eating food or drinking beverages. Employees will have regular health screenings, will need to wash hands regularly and wear masks.

AMC has already reopened some of its theaters, including at the Cascade Mall in Skagit County.