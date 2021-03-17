PeaceHealth launches online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility expands

Here is the latest on who is eligible for the COVID-19 virus vaccine and where you can get it in Whatcom County. The information is frequently updated as vaccine availability changes.

The Washington State Department of Health allocates vaccines it receives from the federal government based, in part, on reported need and providers’ ability to properly store and distribute doses. These allocations are going to state clinics and county clinics, private and public health care clinics, and pharmacies.

For the week of March 15, providers in Whatcom County expect to receive 5,710 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 5,180 second doses, the Whatcom County Health Department said.

As up to 30,000 more Whatcom County residents become eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 starting Wednesday, March 17, PeaceHealth has launched an online tool that allows people to book appointments online.

“We have many appointments available this week for people in the eligible categories. No affiliation with PeaceHealth is required,” Bev Mayhew, spokeswoman for the health care provider, said to The Bellingham Herald.

Search for an appointment by going to PeaceHealth COVID-19 Online Scheduling.

Another way to schedule an appointment is to call 833-375-0285 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone line doesn’t allow the caller to leave a message.

“We want to make sure that people who may not have access to a computer can reach us,” Mayhew said.

PeaceHealth has said it plans to distribute 2,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

People seeking the vaccine also can sign up for 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine that will be offered during a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Saturday, March 20, at Bellingham Technical College.

Sign up starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

People who don’t have internet access, an email address, or who need language interpretation can call 360-778-6075 for help in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccination at BTC is by appointment only.

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours online.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, starting March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Not included are restaurant workers. The state has yet to determine where they’ll fall in the queue.

Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators, school staff, licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible for vaccination from phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.