Border closure reaches a year — U.S., Canada extend non-essential travel ban to March 21

The border closure to non-essential travel between the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now extend a full year.

The two countries agreed to extend the closure an 11th time, according to a tweet Friday, Feb. 19, by Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, and it will now last until at least March 21 — one year to the day after the closure began in 2020.

“Non-essential travel restrictions with the United States have been extended until March 21st, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19,” Blair tweeted.