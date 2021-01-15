‘Healthy Washington’ numbers show Whatcom businesses remain stuck in Phase 1

Whatcom County and the rest of the North Region will spend at least another week in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan, but we won’t be alone.

None of the eight regions in Washington state managed to clear the all of the hurdles set by Inslee, according to a Department of Health news release Friday, Jan. 15, and all will therefore remain in Phase 1 until at least Jan. 25.

That means that many restaurants and businesses across the state will have to keep following the same restrictions in order to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Regions must meet four metrics for COVID-19 trends and healthcare system readiness in order to advance to Phase 2, including:

▪ Showing a decreasing trend of 10% or more in two-week infection rates of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

▪ Displaying a decreasing trend of 10% or more in the number of COVID-related hospitalizations.

▪ Having less than 90% Intensive Care Unit occupancy in hospitals.

▪ Recording less than 10% COVID-19 test positivity.

Whatcom County is part of the North Region, along with Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.

According to the data released by the Department of Health Friday, the North Region is making two of the four criteria:

▪ Its 14-day infection rate from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2 decreased by 3% from the rate Dec. 6 to 19, missing the mark. Last week the region had a 31% decrease. Overall, the state decreased 16%.

▪ It’s COVID-related hospital admissions between Dec. 27 and Jan. 9 increased 61% from the rate Dec. 13 to 26, missing the mark. Last week the region had a 50% increase. Overall, the state decreased 9%.

▪ It’s average seven-day occupancy of ICU beds between Jan. 3 and 9 was 61%, making the goal. Last week, the region had 49% occupancy. Overall, the state was at 82%.

▪ It’s seven-day COVID test positivity rate between Dec. 20 and 26 was 4%, making the goal and matching last week’s average. Overall, the state was at 8%.

While the East, Northwest, Puget Sound and West regions each received passing grades on three of the four metrics, the North, North Central and South Central made only two and the Southwest only one.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Phase 1 allows live entertainment with ticketed groups of up to 10 people and very limited fitness activities such as appointment-based training in gyms.

Phase 2 allows restaurants and indoor fitness centers to open indoors at 25% capacity and allows for sports competitions to resume with limited spectators, and weddings and funeral ceremonies can increase capacities.

To stay in Phase 2, regions have to keep meeting at least three of the metrics, though the trend metrics will have a little more flexibility in ICU occupancy and test positivity rates.