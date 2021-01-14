‘You already know what to do,’ Lynden mayor urges as test reveals elevated COVID levels

Testing of Lynden city wastewater for COVID-19 viral load has shown elevated levels, Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis said in a letter Wednesday urging citizens for “vigilance – not alarm – vigilance” to help protect the community’s vulnerable population.

“Lyndenites value good, common sense and personal choice; I want you to have reliable information you can use to make good choices in deciding what you do,” Korthuis wrote in the letter that was posted to the Lynden Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13.

Korthuis’ letter came hours after the Whatcom County Health Department released its latest data on the location of COVID activity among different regions of the county. In that report, the health department said cases were “soaring” across the county, but particularly in northern parts, particularly in the regions covered by the Lynden School District, which had seen its infection rate double in just one week, and the Nooksack Valley School District, which had its infection rate triple.

According to the health department data, the Lynden region had 593 cases during the pandemic, as of Jan. 9. More than a quarter of those — 171 cases — have been diagnosed since Dec. 26, as the Lynden region’s infection rate has grown to 850 cases per 100,000 residents during that two-week span.

Korthuis wrote that Lynden has been testing the city’s sewage two to three times per week for the COVID-19 virus load since June 11 to help get an advance warning seven to 10 days before testing of patients starts to reveal a surge. The sewage testing also shows results for asymptomatic people not feeling the effects of COVID-19 and not tested but who can still spread the virus.

“Lyndenites treasure all life,” Korthuis wrote. “What the test results tell us is that now, more than any moment before, we can help save the lives (of) our most fragile residents by reducing their exposure to the virus.

“You already know what to do; wear a mask whenever you are around others, particularly vulnerable individuals. If you are among those most at risk, wear a mask at all times, limit your contact with others, and stay away from gatherings.”

Korthuis’ letter included a graphic that had no specific viral counts from the sewage testing attached but showed test results in January well above the baseline and moderate increase levels and nearly reaching the “significant spike” level. The letter also included a copy of the health department’s graphic with regional data released Jan. 5.

“As your Mayor, I want you to be informed,” Korthuis wrote. “I would not have reached out to you unless I thought it was important.”