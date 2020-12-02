As COVID-19 wears down Whatcom’s small businesses, new financial help is available

Whatcom County small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to receive up to $20,000 in financial help.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Commerce rolled out its third round of emergency funding for small businesses.

Grants will be prioritized for small businesses that are in sectors that have been most impacted by recent public health measures, according to a news release sent out by the Port of Bellingham. Examples include full-service restaurants, bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys as well as music and event venues.

To be eligible to apply a business needs to have annual revenue under $5 million. The maximum grant amount is $20,000. Grant applications received on or before Thursday, Dec. 10, will receive priority. Funds will be distributed to high-priority businesses on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program is statewide, but local assistance is available for those going through the process. The Port of Bellingham has a checklist to help business owners. The Western Washington University Small Business Development Center also offers no-cost assistance to businesses in Whatcom County applying for round 3 funding. To set up an appointment, visit the SBDC’s website to register.

Businesses that currently are not open due to the current restrictions can apply, such as bars and music venues, said Gina Stark, economic development project manager for the Port of Bellingham. Whatcom businesses that have received a grant before can apply again, but higher priority will be given to those who have not received grants during the pandemic.

Making grants available for currently closed businesses is crucial as they try to reopen. According to social media announcements, many Whatcom businesses have temporarily shut down during the current phase of restrictions, including restaurants such as Diamond Jim’s, The Oyster Bar, Hearthfire Grill and Colophon Cafe.