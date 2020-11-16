Open? Closed? What are Whatcom businesses doing during latest COVID-19 restrictions?

Here is a list of businesses that have listed how they will adjust to the new COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that are in effect until Monday, Dec. 14. Businesses are rolling out these changes on either Nov. 17 or Nov. 18.

This list will be updated:

Temporarily closed until at least latest restrictions are lifted:

▪ Colophon Cafe: The Fairhaven eatery plans to remain closed until indoor dining is available, according to a Facebook post.

▪ Endgame: The downtown Bellingham gaming bar will be closed for the foreseeable future, according to a Facebook post.

▪ 20th Century Bowl: The Bellingham bowling alley will be closed until current restrictions are lifted.

▪ Park Bowl: The bowling alley is closed until current restrictions are lifted, but its restaurant Splitz Grille will continue to offer food and beverage takeout through its drive-up window. Hours of operation will be noon to 7 p.m. every day. Orders can be done online or over the phone at 360-734-1430.

▪ Hope House: The Bellingham outreach ministry of Catholic Community Services will be closed until at least early December because of the increase in coronavirus cases, according to a Facebook post.

▪ The Racket Bar & Pinball Lounge: Will be closed at least until mid-December, according to a Facebook post.

▪ Scotty Browns Barkley Village: Plans on closing until current restrictions about dining in are lifted, according to a Facebook post.

Making changes with outdoor, to-go and delivery services:

▪ Birch Door Cafe: Open 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, open 30 minutes earlier on the weekend. To-go orders can be placed by calling 360-306-8598 or delivery through Viking Food and Door Dash. The Meridian Street cafe also will have merchandise and gifts available in the large foyer, including locally roasted coffee bags, sweatshirts and toys. Updates will be done on Facebook and Instagram.

▪ The Black Cat: The Fairhaven restaurant is offering to-go service. Hours are 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.

▪ Skylarks: The Fairhaven restaurant will offer outdoor dining, take-out and delivery via Viking Food. Outdoor heaters have been installed in outdoor seating area.

Skylarks is offering a ”Friendsgiving” event on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which includes a 20% discount on all outdoor dining and take-out menu items (discount does not apply to Viking Food Delivery).

The restaurant also is offering take-out only (no outdoor dining) on Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., including an individual hot Turkey Dinner with all of the fixings for $17 each (Call ahead by Friday Nov. 20 to reserve the turkey dinner).

▪ Dirty Dan Harris Steakhouse: Curbside and delivery available 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

▪ Mambo Italiano Cafe: Orders can be done online noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, an hour later on Friday and Saturday for pick-up. Delivery can be done 4 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday.

▪ Juxt Taphouse: The downtown Bellingham bar and eatery will be rolling out a take-out program soon. Check its Facebook page for updates.

▪ Simmering Tava: The downtown Bellingham restaurant is doing curbside pickup and free delivery for orders over $35.

Making other changes:

▪ Sirena Gelato: Is cutting back on the days it is open for its to-go service. Hours are noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

▪ Life Force Ninja: While closed to the public due to the latest restrictions, this Cordata exercise facility will be able to offer limited childcare and remote learning. Life Force will offer a five-hour Ninja Care program five days a week until it can reopen with regular operations.

Registration can be done online. For further details, call 360-738-4724.