Whatcom sees 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; number of workplace outbreaks low

Fifteen more Whatcom County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Health reported Thursday, Nov. 5, but no new deaths were reported.

Whatcom County now has seen 1,670 confirmed cases and 51 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. That means that 3.1% of the Whatcom residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

The 15 new cases reported Thursday mark the second straight day Whatcom’s case numbers have grown by double digits, as 18 were reported Wednesday.

The state Department of Health data also shows Whatcom County has had 111 hospitalizations (an increase of two from Wednesday) and 83,620 tests have been performed (an increase of 516 from what was reported Wednesday).

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard reported Thursday for data as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, showed that Whatcom County is making two of four Phase 2 metrics goals.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents every 14 days with a rate of 47.9.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 testing rate per 100,000 people over a week of 259.3. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 227.9.

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 2% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 during the past week with a rate of 1.3%.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 80% of all licensed hospital beds occupied by patients with 95.3% reported by the state.

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 10% of all licensed hospital beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients with 1.6% reported by the state.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported to The Bellingham Herald on Thursday that it was treating four patients for COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Western Washington University’s most recent on-campus student COVID testing data shows that, since Sept. 15, WWU has tested 7,171 students, six of whom had positive tests.

Workplace outbreaks low

Whatcom County Health Director Erika Lautenbach said local businesses continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

“We’re not seeing big (job-related) outbreaks,” Lautenbach said Thursday at a meeting of the Public Health Advisory Board. “It’s one or two cases, and they are controlling it.”

Lautenbach has said in the part that most workplace spread of the disease was among co-workers eating in a shared break area or smoking together outside — activities that meant they weren’t wearing a protective mask or face covering.

She said that Whatcom County officials have provided outreach to businesses, including help with best practices such as social distancing and masking, and signage for employees and customers to explain pandemic safety.

Lummi holiday suggestions

Since Oct. 18, the Lummi Tribal Health Center has reported an average of almost one new COVID-19 case per day since Oct. 18. The Lummi community was up to 85 cases as of Wednesday and reported it had conducted 2,322 tests and had 16 active cases, but none of the 85 cases in the Lummi community had resulted in death and only three had resulted in hospitalization.

With important family holidays on the way, concern is definitely high that those numbers could continue to grow.

“As we come into the holiday season we are faced with major dilemmas. Visiting family we don’t see very often, traveling, and cooking/serving food,” a Lummi Facebook post Thursday read. “All things we are used to doing every year. This year as we all know is no ordinary year.”

The post went on to make the following recommendations to limit the disease’s spread during the holidays:

▪ Do not attend a party or gathering if you feel sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

▪ Party hosts should consider keeping a list of guests who attend for potential contact tracing needs.

▪ Encourage good social distancing and hygiene practices and wearing face coverings.

▪ Limit the number of people handling or serving food by designating servers and have each person carry their own utensil.

▪ Limit contact and sanitize high-touch areas often.

▪ Reduce your chances of being exposed or spreading COVID by avoiding travel. If you do travel, check the case numbers in the area you are planning to travel to before leaving and if there are any requirements in that area for travelers.

“Whatever you do and whoever you’re with remember the risks. Social distance, wear a mask and sanitize often,” the post read.

Skagit gets rapid tests

Skagit County expects to receive 5,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits and distribute them to local clinics, according to a story by the Skagit Valley Herald.

Skagit County Health Officer Howard Lebrand said the antigen tests show results in about 15 minutes, compared to several days for tests offered at the county’s drive-thru testing site.

“(These tests) will not replace PCR testing but will add an option for clinics to have access to a rapid test without the need for specialized equipment,” Skagit County Public Health Communicable Disease and Environmental Health Manager Polly Dubbel told the Skagit Valley Herald.

Once the county exhausts the 5,000 rapid tests, it can request more, according to the story.

NWIC offers tuition discount

Northwest Indian College will offer 50% off tuition for the winter quarter, according to a news release, as classes will continue to be offered virtually. New, returning, continuing and transferring students are eligible for the waiver, which will save students an average of $700.

In addition, NWIC announced a $500 scholarship for the fall quarter, as both moves are part of CARES Act funding.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, NWIC wants to ensure that our students have the means necessary to continue their education,” Dean of Students Victoria Retasket said in the release.

Numbers elsewhere





COVID-19 cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Thursday afternoon:

▪ The U.S. has more than 9.59 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and 234,817 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 48.5 million reported cases and 1.2 million deaths.

In Washington state, the most recent numbers from the Department of Health were reported Thursday afternoon:

▪ 112,550 reported cases, an increase of 1,070 from data on Wednesday.

▪ 8,784 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 49 from data Wednesday.

▪ 2,541,074 total tests, an increase of 21,580 from data Wednesday.

▪ 2,431 deaths related to COVID-19, 15 more than were reported Wednesday, meaning that 2.2% of the state residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

Phased reopening

Gov. Inslee on Tuesday, Oct. 13, moved all counties in modified Phase 1 to Phase 2, but his July 28 extension of an indefinite pause on counties moving ahead in the Safe Start Washington plan remains in place. That came a week after Inslee loosened some restrictions for activities and businesses.

That means 22 counties — including Whatcom — are in Phase 2 and 17 counties are in Phase 3.