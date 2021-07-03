BoltBus no longer operates from Bellingham, but the company’s owner has options for riders

Greyhound has picked up the BoltBus routes between Bellingham and Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Portland, Oregon. BoltBus had operated in the Bellingham area since 2012 but stopped service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

While BoltBus is gone for now, Greyhound has picked up its popular routes in the Pacific Northwest.

BoltBus, known for its low-price trips between nearby cities, stopped operating in this area during the pandemic and there is no timeline for its return, said Will Roberts of LDWW, a marketing agency that represents Greyhound. The BoltBus company is owned by Greyhound, which has picked up the routes between Bellingham and Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Portland, Oregon. BoltBus had operated in the Bellingham area since 2012.

In a news release, Greyhound announced that it will keep the same pricing system for those former BoltBus routes. Customers can get the best pricing by booking in advance through greyhound.com. In Bellingham, the pickup/dropoff spot is at the Fairhaven Station, near the Bellingham Cruise Terminal.

The Greyhound bus also offers a variety of amenities, including free Wi-Fi, power outlets and reclining leather seats. Greyhound’s onboard entertainment options include TV shows, movies and news, according to a news release.

The Greyhound bus routes will be in competition with FlixBus, which recently expanded operations in the Pacific Northwest, offering trips from Bellingham to Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Portland.