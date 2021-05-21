Here’s a new way to get from Bellingham to Seattle and Portland without using a car

Bellingham has a new option for those who want to travel south to Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Portland without using a car.

FlixBus announced in a news release that it has expanded its bus services to Bellingham. The company is offering Friday and Sunday evening trips from Western Washington University. Seattle stops include the Space Needle, SeaTac Airport and the International District near Seattle stadiums.

The bright green buses will give travelers a new inter-regional option. Ticket prices from Bellingham are about $10 and can be booked via FlixBus’s website or app.

“We’re excited to offer Bellingham and the WWU community an easy, affordable, and environmentally responsible travel option,” said Jeffrey Lane, head of Business Development for FlixBus in the news release. “We’re just as excited to give folks around the region the opportunity to experience Bellingham’s rich cultural offerings and striking natural beauty.”

Along with the listed trips, FlixBus travelers can connect to trips to other parts of the Pacific Northwest, including Spokane and Eugene, Oregon.

Established in 2011 in Germany, FlixBus developed its city-to-city bus system in Europe before bringing it to the U.S. The company also operates FlixTrain and FlixCar.