This expanding Bellingham firm is being acquired by a Texas company

Emergency Reporting, which has offices in the Barkley district, is being purchased by a Texas software company. The Bellingham Herald

After acquiring a Canadian firm earlier this year, a Bellingham’s Emergency Reporting is being purchased by a Texas software company.

ESO announced in a news release that it has signed an agreement to purchase Emergency Reporting, with the deal expected to close this fall. The company, which is based in Austin, Texas, is a software company that also focuses on emergency medical services.

“This is a significant step forward for both our organizations and the industry,” said Chris Dillie, president and CEO of ESO, in a news release. “Our mission is to improve community health and safety through the power of data, which aligns perfectly with Emergency Reporting’s mission. We know we are stronger together and can accelerate the great work each of us are doing by combining our collective resources.”

ESO is committed to the Bellingham area and will be looking for ways to expand the workforce, said Andy Prince, senior director of Corporate Communications for the company. For now, the company name in Bellingham will be Emergency Reporting by ESO.

“The team located in Bellingham will play a critical and important role in ESO’s growth and evolution as a company. The leadership, talent and expertise that will join ESO is absolutely top notch – and we’re excited for them to join us,” Prince said in an email.

In March Emergency Reporting announced it had acquired Medusa Medical Companies, which is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. With that acquisition, Emergency Reporting had a combined workforce of about 138, with 80 based in the Bellingham office, which is in the Barkley district. In 2019 the company received a major investment from Polaris Growth Fund with the intention of growing and adding employees.

Founded in 2003, Emergency Reporting is one of the largest providers of cloud-based software to fire and emergency medical service agencies, serving more than 7,500 agencies in North America.