Bellingham company expanding its global reach by acquiring Canadian firm

A Bellingham firm is expanding its global reach after purchasing a Canadian company.

Emergency Reporting announced on Friday, March 26, that it has acquired Medusa Medical Technologies. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Medusa offers software products for the Emergency Medical Services sector in nine countries, including Canada and Ireland.

David Nokes, CEO of Emergency Reporting, said they plan on retaining Medusa’s 33 employees and continue to grow Emergency Reporting’s customer base.

Many of Emergency Reporting’s customers are in the U.S.. According to its website the company’s software serves more than 7,000 fire, rescue and EMS agencies.

“The acquisition of Medusa Medical Technologies will allow us to further expand our global reach, and positions Emergency Reporting as a leader in first response software worldwide,” Nokes said. “Medusa Medical Technologies patient care reporting and the ER Records Management ecosystem will unite in a shared vision for reduced complexity, increased flexibility, and a greater degree of data-driven, organizational intelligence for both fire and EMS customers globally.”

In an interview, Nokes said he’s impressed by the amount of industry knowledge the Medusa employees have and plans on using that by selling the products of both companies in the expanded geographic areas.

It’s another step in what’s been a growth period for Emergency Reporting, which has its offices in the Barkley district and was started in 2003. Prior to the acquisition, Emergency Reporting had 105 employees, including 80 based in Bellingham.

Emergency Reporting had strong sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to do so, as agencies in the emergency medical sector recognize the need for this kind of technology, Nokes said.

During the pandemic most Emergency Reporting employees have worked remotely, with some working in a hybrid office model. In 2019 the company received a major investment from Polaris Growth Fund with the intention of growing and adding employees. At the time of the investment, Emergency Reporting had 88 employees.