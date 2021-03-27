Longtime Bellingham boat builder sold to a larger Pacific Northwest company

A longtime Bellingham boat-building company has been sold to a larger firm that also has strong boat manufacturing ties in the Pacific Northwest.

All American Marine announced on Friday, March 26, that it has joined the Bryton Marine Group. The group operates a variety of Washington and British Columbia boat manufacturers, including Eaglecraft, Kingfisher and Weldcraft.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. The deal is subject to the Port of Bellingham Commissioner’s approval of the revised lease agreement of the ownership change.

All American Marine CEO Matt Mullett said no changes are planned for the workforce of about 70 or the 57,000-square-foot facility, which is at 1010 Hilton Ave. on Bellingham’s waterfront.

Mullett will transition to an advisory role for All American Marine while Byron Bolton, Bryton Marine Group’s CEO, will also take on All American Marine’s CEO position. Ron Wille, who was named president of All American Marine in February, will continue to lead the Bellingham business in that role.

Founded in 1987, All American Marine builds highly specialized vessels including high-speed catamarans, research vessels and passenger ferries.

“All American Marine is a formidable addition to our group; they are a great cultural fit with a highly talented team. Their keen focus on technological integration and commitment to shaping the future of hybrid-electric and hydrogen vessel implementation is inspiring,” Bolton said in a news release.

Mullett said the Bryton Marine Group has strong capital resources and a far-reaching distribution network that will work to All American Marine’s advantage, particularly in purchasing and marketing. He added that All American Marine will continue to be involved with cutting-edge technology in its goal to be at the forefront of producing zero-emissions vessels.

“Over the years, Byron and I have gained a mutual respect while building solid companies with similar values and focus on culture. I wouldn’t turn the ownership of my business over to just anyone,” Mullett said. “I am convinced that with this transition, All American Marine is well-positioned to continue building state-of-the-art boats for our valued customers, to be a place for our highly talented employees to thrive, and to be a significant asset to the Bellingham/Whatcom County community.”

Mullett, who with his wife Nina has lived in Bellingham for nearly 50 years, said in an email that they plan to remain in the community.