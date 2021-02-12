Bellingham boat manufacturer finds new leader from within as longtime president steps back

All American Marine announced that Ron Wille will become the organization’s next president.

Wille will replace Matt Mullett, who will step away from day-to-day operations at the Bellingham boat manufacturer but will continue to serve as CEO and special advisor to the management team.

Wille joined All American Marine in 2018 as the business development manager and has several decades of leadership and maritime experience, according to a news release from the company.

All American, which has a facility on Bellingham’s waterfront near Bellwether Way, landed a contract last month to build a 73-foot vessel for Blue Tide Puerto Rico Inc. and is working on four other projects. It is also currently bidding on several other contracts.

The company has 70 employees, with plans to hire more once the economy rebounds from the pandemic, Mullett said.

Along with continuing the work All American Marine has done with building boats, Wille said he wants to keep the company’s commitment of bringing more hybrid technology into the industry.

“Working with clients to assess the long term social, environmental, and financial impact of their vessel and help them make the decision on how to utilize new technologies to meet or exceed their objectives is critical,” Wille said, noting that the company has launched two successful hybrids and is finishing a third vessel.