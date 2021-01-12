Bellingham boat manufacturer lands new contract to build research vessel

A Bellingham manufacturer has landed a contract to build a research vessel for a Puerto Rico organization.

All American Marine announced in a news release that it recently secured a contract to build the 73-foot vessel for Blue Tide Puerto Rico Inc. The nonprofit organization supports marine-related specialized jobs by providing technical skills training, capacity building and workforce development, according to its website.

All American Marine said the research vessel will be built to U.S. Coast Guard standards for use near coastal and ocean routes.

This will be Bluetide’s first research vessel, used to improve their research work.

“The acquisition of this vessel will give us another perspective of the sea as an asset and a resource to educate ourselves, explore and innovate in a collaborative way, spearheading a new economy for the region.” Guifre Tort, Bluetide’s interim executive director, said in the news release.

This is the first announced new project for All American Marine in 2021. The company was awarded contracts for a variety of projects last year, including a research vessel for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and two tour boats for Major Marine Tours.