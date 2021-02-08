After two sellouts, Dick’s Drive-In food truck to make another visit to Whatcom County

For those who missed a chance at Dick’s Drive-In burgers from its food truck on the first two visits, you can get another chance later this week.

The Seattle burger joint announced its latest food truck schedule, and it plans to return to Bellingham’s Waypoint Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The first trip to Whatcom County on Saturday, Jan. 23, was a popular one. Held on Bellingham’s waterfront district near Waypoint and the Granary Building, the line stretched across the undeveloped area and down the nearby West Laurel Street. The second trip on Friday, Feb. 5 to Lummi Bay Market at 4839 Rural Ave. was also a sellout, according to social media posts including on Dick’s Facebook page.