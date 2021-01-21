The new Dick’s Drive-In food truck has found a spot to visit in Bellingham

A Seattle burger landmark has a place to park its food truck in Bellingham on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Dick’s Drive-In announced on its website that it will make its first visit to Bellingham, setting up shop near Waypoint Park and the Granary Building. The truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving its classic burgers.

The restaurant chain, which has seven locations in Seattle, announced at the end of September that it was bringing its new food truck to Bellingham and several other communities as a result of a online customer survey. The company began visiting other areas around Seattle late last year and has several events planned in January.

The drive-in has been around since 1954 and is planning to add a new location in Seattle’s Eastside area.