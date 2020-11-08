There’s plenty of restaurant activity around Whatcom County, including these openings

Here’s an update on recent retail activity in Whatcom County:

▪ Grant’s Burgers announced on its website that it will soon be opening a new location in Deming.

The restaurant’s fourth location will be at 4965 Mount Baker Highway, which was previously home to the Road House Bar and Grille and before that the Hungry Bear restaurant.

Grant’s Burgers is hoping to be up and running in mid-December, according to its website. The other Grant’s locations are in Bellingham, Ferndale and Lynden.

▪ El Rey Restaurant and Sports Bar announced on Facebook that it closed on Monday, Nov. 2, for about three weeks in order to do some remodeling. It also plans on having a revamped menu.

The restaurant is at 2527 Meridian St., near Menace Brewing.

▪ Bayou on Bay is continuing to work toward reopening after dealing with the water damage from an upstairs apartment fire on Saturday, Oct. 17. According to a Facebook post, the downtown Bellingham restaurant is planning to reopen sometime in the coming week.

▪ Rock and Rye Oysterhouse was able to reopen last week after all its employees went through a quarantine period and tested negative for COVID-19. A few weeks ago one employee tested positive, resulting in the shutdown.

Hours for the downtown Herald Building restaurant are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

▪ Northside Restaurant and Lounge will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 10, after being closed for much of the pandemic.

The restaurant at 3236 Northwest Ave. closed in March and briefly reopened in June before shutting down again.

“We thank everyone for their kind words of support during this challenging time,” said owner Steve Rohrbacher in a news release. “We’re excited to see all of our regular customers again.”

The restaurant has been owned by Steve and Shannon Rohrbacher since July 1989. While the salad bar will remain closed, the restaurant will have plenty of its specialties, including prime rib.

The restaurant is open at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Details can be found on its website.

▪ A new restaurant coming to Blaine is expected to open in a few weeks.

The Rustic Fork was hoping to open in early November, but an exterior sewer line issue is leading to some extra repair work, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Once open the restaurant, which is at 442 Peace Portal Drive, will feature an Italian menu.

▪ The Bellingham Dockside Market announced its next dates for November.

The market, which allows local fishermen to sell seafood right off the boats in Squalicum Harbor, will be back 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, and 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The market had three events in October.

▪ One of the three 2020 Solutions Cannabis stores in Bellingham is moving Monday, Nov. 9, to 1706 Mount Baker Highway.

The 2020 Solutions Cannabis store is permanently closing at 5655 Guide Meridian at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the former Baker Bear Grocery and Gas building.

The retailer also has stores at 2018 Iron St. and 4770 Pacific Highway.

▪ Last week the Barre3 fitness studio opened in its new building at 2130 Premier Way near the Regal Barkley movie theater.

The new space has day-use lockers and showers, as well as a larger workout area. The building will also be home to Scotty Browns restaurant, which is scheduled to move in next spring.