Two-alarm apartment fire displaces residents near Spark Museum in Bellingham Saturday night

A two-alarm apartment fire broke out on Bay Street Saturday night, Oct. 17, near the Spark Museum, leaving several residents displaced, according to the Bellingham Fire Department.

The first report of the fire came in at 8:27 p.m. Saturday night showing a residential fire at 1304 Bay Street, Suite 7, according to the Pulse Point app. At least 20 units were dispatched to the call.

The fire was extinguished by 9:54 and no injuries were reported, according to a tweet from Bellingham Fire.

A quick intervention from firefighters likely saved the Spark Museum next door from suffering any damage. Museum officials allowed displaced residents to stay in the museum’s performance area to keep warm while crews were fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.