Downtown Bellingham technology firm acquires second product line in two months

Bellingham-based Faithlife has acquired two companies in the past two months, with the latest being Servant Keeper, which creates church administration computer software.

A downtown Bellingham technology firm has acquired its second product line in a little over a month as it continues to expand its offerings to its customers.

Faithlife announced in a news release that it is purchased Servant Keeper, a church management software product. Founded in 1994, Servant Keeper was developed by Servant PC Resources Inc. and is based in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. It has 30 employees and about 35,000 churches use its software.

Faithlife said intends to keep most of the employees that worked on Servant Keeper as well as maintain the office in Pennsylvania.

In September Faithlife acquired Wordsearch Bible from LifeWay Christian Resources. Faithlife focuses on creating Bible software solutions and is known for its key product, Logos software. The company recently released Logos 9, which includes new features geared toward helping church pastors.

Faithlife founder and CEO Bob Pritchett said they are honored to bring the Servant Keeper team to Faithlife.

“Their decades of experience working with church leaders will be an invaluable asset to us as we continue to produce tools to help people spend less time tinkering with technology and more time in the ministry they were called to do. The expertise of the Servant Keeper team will accelerate this mission,” Pritchett said.

Faithlife officials said sales have been strong during this COVID-19 pandemic as pastors and others in churches adjust to finding new ways to reach out to congregations. Along with increased use of Logos Bible software, Faithlife also launched a live stream product and introduced new tools for website development. Students are also turning more to digital resources, according to the company.

In September Faithlife employed 294 people in Washington state, with most of them in the Bellingham headquarters. The company, which moved to Bellingham in 2002 fro Oak Harbor, employs 373 people, with 33 in Arizona and the rest working in other states.