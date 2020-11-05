Fairhaven hopes these Winterfest COVID changes draw in holiday shoppers

Just like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping in Fairhaven is going to be different this holiday season.

The retail district, known for its family-oriented Winterfest, has come up with a variety of new events to create some fun while adhering to current Phase 2 restrictions.

Winterfest kicks off Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, said Scott Ward, executive director of the Historic Fairhaven Association. This year’s plans include:

▪ The traditional holiday art walk will continue on Nov. 27, but with social distancing, limited capacity, face coverings and hand sanitizer.

▪ Winterfest holiday-themed cocktail kits put together by Fairhaven bars and restaurants will be available for pickup for at-home celebrations or gifts.

▪ A holiday market: 10th Street between Harris and Mill will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 28, to give space to arts and crafts businesses to set up tents.

▪ A lighted bike parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

▪ Firelight strolls will take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 31, where the paths will be lined with luminaria. Starting point will be 8th Street and Harris Avenue.

▪ Window display and writing contests, as well as an online auction.

Santa visits will be more of the socially distant variety, with Father Christmas hanging out and waving at children in the store window at Current and Furbish — 1115 Harris Ave. Children can drop off a letter with him there, or anytime at Santa’s mailbox at the Fairhaven Village Green.

To prevent crowds gathering, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony won’t happen, but the lights will be on.

“We as a community are doing our best to bring the holidays to life in this crazy year,” said Jody Proctor, owner of 12th Street Shoes, adding that they want to bring some sense of normalcy this holiday season.

Shopping early a trend?

Holiday shopping will also be different, and local merchants are concerned about the trends. On Thursday, Oct. 29, Amazon announced record sales totaling $96.1 billion for the third quarter, as people rely more on the big online companies during the pandemic.

There are some signs of hope for the small-business merchants, however. Several surveys indicate that more consumers plan to shop at local businesses during this holiday season, either in-store or through the website. For example, a recent survey by Adtaxi indicated that 74% of respondents said they plan to shop small and local businesses this holiday season.

One trend that Fairhaven merchants are expecting to see this year is that holiday shopping will be done earlier this year. As the pandemic continues to surge across the U.S., there’s an expectation of less traveling to see relatives. That will mean more presents being mailed, which may contribute to “shippageddon,” where shipping services are strained because of the way the pandemic has changed shopping habits.

“Also, product is more scarce this year, so if you wait, it may be gone, with no chance of getting another in time,” Proctor said, noting that consumers will have a difficult time getting special orders in time.

Fairhaven merchants also hope online shopping at local stores is a trend this year. Cami Grichel, owner of the Whimsey jewelry store, said she and other merchants have been adding inventory to their websites and providing information through social media so that customers who may feel safer shopping from home can still support small businesses.

“Many if not all of the businesses in Fairhaven now offer an alternative to shopping in-store: eCommerce websites, phone orders and curbside service are all options,” Grichel said in an email.

Ward said there is some early optimism among merchants about holiday sales and they are anxious to make any accommodations for shoppers, such as curbside pickup.

Shopping activity in Fairhaven has been slow in recent weeks, but that could be because of a phenomenon that some longtime merchants have noticed: Sales activity is generally slow leading up to a presidential election. In past elections, sales would bounce back after the outcome is clear.

How consumers respond this holiday season to local merchants will probably become apparent in early 2021. Sales from the holiday season tend to sustain these businesses during the first quarter of the following year. Given that the pandemic has already resulted in fewer sales for many small businesses, a slow holiday season could push many into closing.

“If you love your local shops this is the time to make an extra effort to show them,” Grichel said.

