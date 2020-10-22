Here’s an update on construction projects in several Bellingham neighborhoods

Here is an update on construction activity around Bellingham:

▪ Changes are being proposed for a large project near the Samish Way Interstate 5 overpass.

The proposed project is at 3805-3815 Elwood Ave. With the changes, the resulting proposed development includes: a mixed-use building with 79 apartment units with 1,200 square feet of office space; a second building with 129 apartment units, seven townhouse units and 2,000 square feet of commercial space. A third building is proposed for 2,400 square feet of commercial space and 6,000 square of office space.

The applicant is requesting a parking reduction of 4.6% for the entire project. According to the city document, approximately 311 parking spaces are allocated to this proposed project.

Written comments are due Thursday, Oct. 29. Comments and requests for information can be sent by email to Planner Sara Ullman at scullman@cob.org.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ A public meeting with the Design Review Board has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for phase 2 of Samish Commons, which is being built near Boomer’s Drive-In.

Phase 2 consists of two seven-story buildings with 109 additional units of affordable housing, street-level commercial space and a two-level parking structure.

To participate in the public meeting online, visit the proposal on the city’s website for the link. Comments can be emailed before the meeting to city planner Chris Koch at ckoch@cob.org.

▪ The new Scotty Browns building in Barkley Village is nearing completion. On Facebook the restaurant announced it plans on being in the new space by next spring. The building, which is across Woburn Street from the Haggen grocery store, will also be home to the Barre 3 exercise studio and a cycling/spin studio concept called Ride Culture.

▪ Construction crews are working on a 23,817-square-foot office/medical building on Woburn Street on undeveloped property near Wells Fargo. It will also have surface parking for 135 vehicles.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Work continues in the redevelopment of the Fountain District. With the area already home to several new apartment buildings, a revised plan was recently submitted to demolish the closed coffee drive-through building on 2605 Meridian St. and put in a four-story mixed-use building that will have 21 apartment units and ground-floor commercial space.

Also working its way through the public process is a nearby project at 2518 Meridian St. That proposed project calls for a four-story, 14-unit apartment with ground-floor commercial space.