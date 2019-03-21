Here’s what’s planned for proposed building in Barkley theater’s parking lot

A new commercial building is proposed for the Barkley District that would be home to a regional restaurant and a couple of exercise studios.

Applications were recently submitted to the city to put in a 12,522 square foot building at the corner of Woburn Street and Premier Way, the entrance road into the movie theater parking area. The group designing the building is Walker Group Ventures, which is in the process of purchasing the property from the Barkley Company.

The new commercial building will be home to Scotty Browns restaurant and Barre 3 exercise studio, both of which are currently located in the Barkley District and will be moving to the new building. Anticipated completion of the new building is scheduled for 2020, said CEO Robert Walker of Walker Group of Companies in an email.

The third tenant is a cycling/spin studio concept called Ride Culture. It is also scheduled to arrive in 2020.

The general contractor on the project is Bellingham’s Exxel Pacific. The architect is Bellingham’s Zervas Architects.

This adds to the several projects happening in the Barkley Village. The Bellingham School District is making plans to move its administrative offices to the area. Other plans in the works include another office building and an apartment building that will have around 95 units.