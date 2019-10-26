A popular restaurant is making a return and a food truck is on its way back, too

Here’s a roundup of business activity around Whatcom County:

▪ Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine owner Mulu Belay announced on Facebook that she is bringing back the restaurant after signing a lease. In her post, Belay is keeping the location a secret for now, but said she’s almost ready to open. Ambo was a popular restaurant at the Bellingham Public Market before the market closed in 2018.

▪ Tacos El Tule provided a Facebook update about its new food truck, replacing the one that was destroyed by a fire earlier this year. The truck is expected to arrive in early December and should be ready to go after passing health department inspections. The company is currently using a loaned truck at 3548 Meridian St.

▪ The Northern Light newspaper in Blaine reports a new taproom has opened in that downtown district. Tiny Taproom is at 677 Peace Portal Drive, near the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company.

▪ The Acme Diner announced on Facebook that it’s closed for a few weeks as the owner does a bit of sprucing up. The plan is to reopen the restaurant at 2045 Valley Highway in mid-November.

▪ Bellingham’s Aslan Brewing Company has opened its latest taproom in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, serving 10 different beers on tap. The address is 401 N. 36th St., Suite 102.

▪ Permit applications were submitted for two commercial storage buildings at 2005 and 2009 Masonry Way in the Irongate business park. One is 6,000 square feet, while the other is 12,000 square feet.

▪ A building permit application was submitted to convert the former bank building at 2504 E. Bakerview Road into a dental office. The building is at the Hannegan Road intersection, near McDonald’s.