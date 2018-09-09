Popular Bellingham restaurant is looking for a new home

Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine has closed after losing its lease at the Bellingham Public Market, but owner Mulu Belay said she will try to reopen in a new space, she said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Belay’s cuisine was a well-known vendor at the Bellingham Farmer’s Market before she built a kitchen at the public market and opened her own restaurant.
Several other businesses have had to leave Bellingham Public Market building following the closure of the main leaseholder, Terra Organic.
The Electric Beet Juice Co. is moving into a new space. at 1313 N. State St., near Saturna Capital and Film is Truth said last month that it is moving to 1418 Cornwall Ave., sharing space with Allied Arts and The Pickford Limelight.
DQ rolls back
The Bellingham Dairy Queen at 811 Iowa St. is having a 40th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday by rolling back prices on two menu items to when they first opened in 1978.
A small ice cream cone will be 35 cents, while a single hamburger will be 55 cents. The restaurant also will have raffles, prizes and a visit from its mascot Curly. The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other tidbits
Rawganique is planning to open its cafe on Sept. 10 at 429 Peace Portal Drive in Blaine. The cafe offers a variety of menu items, including organic juices, smoothies, soups, salads and sandwiches. It is also home to a retail clothing store. Details can be found on its Facebook page. ... Evolve Chocolate & Cafe has opened its cafe on the third floor of the Village Books building. The menu includes breakfast and lunch dishes like pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads. Drinks include coffee, juice, tea cocktails, beer, wine and hard cider. ... The Hub Community Bike Shop announced on its Facebook page that it is closing its operations at 903 1/2 N. State St. on Sept. 8 to make way for a new residential housing project. According to an article in the Cascadia Weekly, the Hub is moving to 110 Ohio St., near Wander Brewing. The Hub plans to open in its new spot sometime in November.
