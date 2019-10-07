Two big construction projects underway in Barkley Village. Here’s an update

SHARE COPY LINK

Construction is underway for a couple of big projects in the Barkley District.

Ground work began last month for the Weatherby apartments on Barkley Boulevard, near the Barkley district next door to the Cornerstone apartment building. The building will have 91 one- and two-bedroom units. It will also have an under-building parking garage and an outdoor garden space.

One amenity added to this project is a solar panel array that will provide much of the electricity for the building, according to a news release from the Barkley Company.

According to the news release, the Weatherby building should have units available for rent by the spring of 2021. Exxel Pacific is the general contractor, while RMC Architects and Shoesmith Cox Architects are the project and design architects, leasing will be handled by Westview Real Estate.

▪ Construction is also underway for the new Scotty Browns restaurant space and two exercise studios. The building, which is around 12,500 square feet, is being built near the movie theater. Once completed in 2020, it will also be home to a Barre 3 exercise studio and a cycling/spin studio concept called Ride Culture.