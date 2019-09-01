‘Lil Scrappies’ a hit for customers at this new downtown Bellingham bakery

New bakery opens in downtown Bellingham Nancy Stuart has moved her home-based cake business to her new Saltadena bakery, which opened in August 2019, at 111 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nancy Stuart has moved her home-based cake business to her new Saltadena bakery, which opened in August 2019, at 111 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham, Wash.

It turns out “Lil Scrappies” is a popular item for a new downtown Bellingham bakery.

After more than two years as a home-based business, Saltadena opened Aug. 14 at 111 W. Holly St., near the Greenhouse. As a home-based business Saltadena was known for its custom cake designs; the retail bakery offers a variety of desserts for drop-in customers.

“Lil Scrappies” is basically cake scraps in a cup that helps eliminate food waste, said owner Nancy Stuart. While only being open a couple weeks, many customers are telling Stuart about when they enjoy the snack: One customer likes to eat them while taking a bath, while another found the compostable container makes it good to pack for a birthday hike.

Along with the cake scraps, the bakery offers a variety of desserts, including cake-by-the slice, French macarons and pudding. Having just wrapped up a busy wedding season, Stuart said the focus, for now, will be on the retail bakery, but in a couple of months will have a formalized system in place for custom cake orders.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltadena is one of two retail bakeries that recently opened in downtown Bellingham. The other is Kay Cake Designs at 1206 Cornwall Ave., near the Leopold building.

Saltadena is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For further details and updates, visit Saltadena’s Instagram account.