She makes cakes and plans to spread the fun to downtown Bellingham

New bakery opens in downtown Bellingham Kay Cake Designs, at 1206 Cornwall Ave. near the Leopold building in downtown Bellingham, Wash., planned to open Aug. 16, 2019. It offers specialty cakes and pastries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kay Cake Designs, at 1206 Cornwall Ave. near the Leopold building in downtown Bellingham, Wash., planned to open Aug. 16, 2019. It offers specialty cakes and pastries.

Stacy Glick has a flair for the whimsical and she’s bringing that to her new bakery.

Glick and her daughter, Megan, have opened Kay Cake Designs at 1206 Cornwall Ave., near the Leopold building. Along with making custom cakes, the bakery will also have a cafe component, offering muffins, scones, coffee, cookies and other snacks throughout the day.

Glick has run Kay Cake Designs as a part-time, home-based business for seven years, focusing on birthday cakes, particularly for children. She wants to take that style of fun and bring it into her bakery. Megan Glick, a recent graduate of Sehome High School, has will be helping out around the bakery.

“I want it to be a place where people are laughing and happy,” Stacy Glick said, adding that she hopes it helps customers get in touch with their inner child. That may come out at the cafe tables, where each has its own candy sprinkle shaker.

Having a retail bakery will also showcase Nana’s Moon Pies, which have been popular at community events. The moon pies are a chocolate, chocolate chip cookie sandwich filled with vanilla meringue frosting.

The business name is a tip of the hat to Stacy’s mother, Nancy Kay Barbee. Stacy Glick grew up with a mom who made baking fun and who inspired her to get into the business, she said.

This bakery is one of two that recently opened in downtown Bellingham. Saltadena Bakery also opened this month at 111 W. Holly St., near the Greenhouse.

Kay Cake Design is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, opening two hours later on Saturday, closed on Sunday and Monday. Custom cake orders can be done by calling 360-671-3611, email at cakes@KayCakeDesigns.com or by dropping by the bakery. Further details can be found on the company’s Facebook page.