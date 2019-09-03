Business

Another apartment project is being proposed in Fairhaven. Here are the details

Bellingham

The flurry of new apartment projects in Fairhaven continues.

A design review permit application was submitted to build a 13-unit apartment building at 1305 Larrabee Ave., near the Fairhaven Haggen grocery store. Plans call for the corner tower to be 37 feet above the sidewalk level.

It’s one of several projects in the works in the south side of Bellingham, including Fairhaven Tower, a 59-unit building on McKenzie Avenue and the 86-unit apartment building at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway.

For the Larrabee Avenue project, comments are due Sept. 6. For comments and requests for information, email City Planner Jackie Lynch at jlynch@cob.org.

