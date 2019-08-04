Apartment, commercial construction projects start in Bellingham

How to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition This is how to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is how to log in to your Bellingham Herald digital account and eEdition.

Several building projects have started in Bellingham:

▪ Building permit applications were submitted to build a couple of large residential buildings in south Bellingham. One is an 86-unit apartment building at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway, near Interstate 5. The other is on the corner of McKenzie Avenue and 11th Street in Fairhaven, where a building will be demolished to make way for a five-story mixed-use building that has 59 apartment units.

▪ Building permit applications were submitted to build two commercial buildings on the waterfront at 1025-1035 Hilton Ave. One is nearly 13,000 square feet while the other is around 6,500 square feet. It’s on Port of Bellingham property and the applicant is Jeff Kochman.

