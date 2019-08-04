Business
Apartment, commercial construction projects start in Bellingham
Several building projects have started in Bellingham:
▪ Building permit applications were submitted to build a couple of large residential buildings in south Bellingham. One is an 86-unit apartment building at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway, near Interstate 5. The other is on the corner of McKenzie Avenue and 11th Street in Fairhaven, where a building will be demolished to make way for a five-story mixed-use building that has 59 apartment units.
▪ Building permit applications were submitted to build two commercial buildings on the waterfront at 1025-1035 Hilton Ave. One is nearly 13,000 square feet while the other is around 6,500 square feet. It’s on Port of Bellingham property and the applicant is Jeff Kochman.
