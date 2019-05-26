Desert treats, specialty cakes and ‘Lil Scrappies’ coming at this new downtown bakery

A look at the new bakery coming to downtown Bellingham Nancy Stuart plans to open a bakery called Saltadena in downtown Bellingham, Wash., in late June or early July 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nancy Stuart plans to open a bakery called Saltadena in downtown Bellingham, Wash., in late June or early July 2019.

Nancy Stuart wants to connect with the community more and she’s looking to do it one sweet treat at a time in her new downtown bakery.

After more than two years as a home-based business, Saltadena is moving to 111 W. Holly St., near the Greenhouse, in late June or early July. Once open, the bakery will offer a variety of desserts for drop-in customers, including cake-by-the-slice, French macarons and pudding. She also plans to offer coffee, beer, wine and Italian sodas. Something she is guessing will be popular is “Lil Scrappies,” which offers cake scraps in a cup that helps eliminate food waste. They will be sold at a lower price point.

She will also offer the services that got her started in December 2016, creating special orders such as birthday and wedding cakes.

Stuart said in an email that she wanted to open a brick-and-mortar spot because it will give her a chance to meet and serve more people. She also wants to be more involved with other businesses, adding a local product influence on her menu.

Prior to opening Saltadena, Stuart worked at several different bakeries, including a Whole Foods store in Seattle. In terms of style, she said she is drawn to desserts that aren’t too cloyingly sweet but tries to aim for a balance that lets all the ingredients shine.

The Saltadena name comes from a street she used to live on in Michigan.

Some residents may remember the Saltadena space was once home to several bakeries over the years, including La Vie En Rose.

The renovation design work is being done by Bellingham’s Spiral Studios. For updates on Saltadena’s remodel, visit its Instagram page.