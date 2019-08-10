A few Bellingham retailers are on the move, while one is closed for renovations

Electric Beet Juice to move to new location Kara Marklin, co-owner of Electric Beet Juice, which is currently located at 1313 N. State St. in Bellingham, Wash., hopes to complete the move to the new location at 1422 Cornwall Ave. by late October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kara Marklin, co-owner of Electric Beet Juice, which is currently located at 1313 N. State St. in Bellingham, Wash., hopes to complete the move to the new location at 1422 Cornwall Ave. by late October.

Here’s a roundup of retail happenings in Whatcom County:

▪ Building permit applications were submitted to put the Electric Beet Juice Co. into 1422 Cornwall Ave., next to Pure Bliss Desserts. Co-owner Kara Marklin said they hope to be in the new space by late October. Their current space at 1313 N. State St. is a temporary location after moving out of the Bellingham Public Market when it closed a year ago.

▪ Rustic Coffee & Wine Bar in Fairhaven is closed for the month of August as it undergoes renovations. According to its website, the business will reopen in September with a new look and a new name at 1319 11th St.

▪ Mt. Baker Moto Sports is moving into the former Buyer’s Market building at 2111 Iowa St. on Aug. 14. Until then they are having a moving sale at its current spot at 3950 Home Road, according to a Facebook post.

▪ The Northern Light newspaper in Blaine reports a new sushi take-out place is opening in Birch Bay. Called SKAI Sushi, it only offers takeout (no seating) and will be in the Beachwood General Store at 5000 Helweg Road. According to the article SKAI is planning to open on Aug. 14. Further details can be found on its Facebook page.