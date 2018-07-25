Struggling downtown Bellingham grocer to close in a few weeks, along with the market

Despite a last-ditch effort to save it, Terra Organic & Natural Foods and the Bellingham Public Market are closing.
Owner Stephen Trinkaus made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, noting that inventory and store fixtures are on sale for the next few weeks. Since Terra Organic holds the lease for the building at 1530 Cornwall Ave., the other tenants in the market will have to either close or find a new space.
Film is Truth announced earlier this month that it is moving to 1418 Cornwall Ave., sharing space with Allied Arts and The Pickford Limelight. Other tenants haven’t publicly announced their plans.
Other tenants in the market include Electric Beet Juice Co., Trapeze, Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine, Mai Zushi, Living Earth Herbs and Mount Baker Books, according to the Market’s Facebook page. Trinkaus said those tenants will be moving to other locations.
“I hope our community continues to support these businesses as enthusiastically as ever, if not more so. They are all local treasures,” Trinkaus said in the Facebook post.
Terra, a 21-year-old business, has struggled recently. In May Trinkaus announced plans to try and save the business, including shrinking the grocery store, cutting expenses and trying to sign another tenant.
In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Trinkaus said the plan almost worked.
“We were so close, but ultimately we were too undercapitalized to finish the process,” Trinkaus said.
Store hours during Terra’s going-out-of-business sale are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday. The other tenants will maintain their current hours, Trinkaus said.
