Whatcom residents will have a new way to fly to Alaska starting in May

Whatcom County residents will soon have a convenient option to get to Alaska — through the Bellingham International Airport.
Allegiant will begin offering twice-weekly seasonal service between Bellingham and Anchorage on May 22. Allegiant made the announcement Tuesday, offering fares on the new route as low as $59 each way.
Allegiant will use one of its Bellingham-based Airbus A319 planes for the flights to Alaska, said Sunil Harman, the Port of Bellingham’s director of aviation, in an interview. He added that the seasonal flights will last through Labor Day weekend.
“The port is elated to have this route,” said Harman, who added they’ve been working for three years to convince an airline to try this flight in Bellingham.
The new route is expected to attract the interest of Whatcom County residents, with many traveling to the state in the summer for work. That includes commercial fishing and construction.
“This is also a great opportunity to grow the adventure tourism and outdoor recreation industry within the region,” said Rob Fix, Port of Bellingham executive director, in a news release.
Harman said the seasonal flights fit well not just for people traveling to Anchorage, but for Alaskans who want to pay a visit to this area.
“For destination travelers, this is a perfect time to visit Bellingham,” Harman said.
