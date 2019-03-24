This Fairhaven restaurant has a new name and a new menu

John Enright has put together the kind of menu he was hoping for, thanks in part from feedback from his customers.

Enright, who took over the Whiskey’s in Fairhaven last fall, has also been busy remodeling the restaurant at 1304 12th St. and coming up with a new name, going with Cobalt Grill and Lounge.

Over the course of December, he introduced a variety of new dishes, regularly checking in with customers about what they thought. The common theme Enright heard from customers was a desire for homestyle comfort food that has good value. They also wanted it to be a place that’s nice but not too fancy, he said in an interview.

There are still some burgers on the menu that Whiskey’s was known for, but it also has some steak and seafood options. There’s also chicken pot pies, pasta and barbecue ribs.

The restaurant also has a full bar and big-screen televisions with seasonal specialty drinks and artisan beer. It will also have live entertainment, according to a news release from the company.

The interior remodel is mostly complete, with the finishing touches coming in the next couple of weeks. The eatery has remained open during the changes.

Cobalt is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Sundays will include menu specials for those who work in the food and beverage industry. For further details, call 360-526-2905.