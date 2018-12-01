New owner is looking for your help in selecting a new menu for his Fairhaven restaurant

The new owner of the restaurant Whiskey’s in Fairhaven is looking for customer feedback as he prepares to introduce a new menu for 2019.
John Enright said in an interview that he is offering some dishes throughout December and wants to hear from customers about what should be kept for the 2019 menu. Known for its focus on burgers, he wants Whiskey’s to have more of an American grill theme.
Meals he’s rolling out this month include homestyle chicken pot pie, barbecue spareribs and penne pesto pasta. He’s also introducing a wine list and fresh vegetables. The restaurant will also undergo some cosmetic changes.
Enright, who purchased the restaurant on Nov. 15, said he’s planning to keep some of the burgers on the menu. Details about the restaurant, which is at 1304 12th St., can be found on its Facebook page.
Comments