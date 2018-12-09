There’s a building boom in the Barkley District. Here’s the latest news

A new office building is being planned in a busy part of the Barkley District, part of a building boom in that Bellingham neighborhood.
Developers have applied for a permit for a 19,749-square-foot office building at 3111 Woburn St., near the Wells Fargo bank branch. Along with the office building, the project will have surface and under-building parking for 94 vehicles.
As part of the Commercial Design Review, the public can submit written comments by email to city planner Ryan Nelson at rnelson@cob.org. Comments are due Dec. 13.
If this project moves forward, it will join several other projects in progress or in the works in that area. Projects underway include the 6,000-square-foot expansion project of the Barkley Medical Center, which began earlier this year and should be finished in the coming weeks, said developer Jeff Kochman in an email.
Also under construction at 3125 Howe Place is a new medical office for Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology. According to its website, the project is expected to be completed soon.
Nearby at 1985 Barkley Boulevard are plans for a 50,000 square foot building. The project was expected to start this year, but is still in the planning process, said Neal Swanson of the Barkley Company in an email. He added that indications were good that the site will see some activity in 2019.
Also in the planning stages is a residential building, called The Weatherby. It will be near the Cornerstone Building on Barkley Boulevard. It will have around 95 units, similar in size to the Cornerstone Building, Swanson said.
