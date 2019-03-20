There’s another major apartment building in the planning stages near WWU

In what is shaping up to be a very busy residential construction season, another major apartment project is in the planning stages.

The latest proposal is in the Happy Valley neighborhood near Western Washington University. The proposed project is called 500 Square, a 68-unit apartment complex at the intersection of 32nd Street and Ferry Avenue. It will have 21 three-bedroom units and 47 two-bedroom units, according to the documents submitted to the city.

A public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on March 26 at Lowell Elementary School to formally introduce the project and take comments. The Pomeroy Group is serving as host for the meeting. For details about the meeting, contact architect Michael Smith at 360-220-1089.

This proposal is among several apartment projects that are going through the Bellingham permitting/construction process totaling several hundred units. Recent projects in the works include a six-story building in the Lettered Streets neighborhood, Stateside’s housing project that is scheduled to have 513 beds and Samish Station, which consists of two five-story buildings.