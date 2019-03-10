This six-story, 50-unit apartment complex is one of several in the works for Bellingham

Another large apartment project is making its way through the permitting process.

The Bellingham Design Review Board is holding a meeting at 3 p.m. on March 19 in the City Hall chambers to take public comment about a six-story, 50-unit apartment complex in the Lettered Streets neighborhood.

The proposed project would be built at 1310 G St., near the Astor Street intersection and about a block away from the Lighthouse Mission. The project would also have a live/work unit on the ground floor, structured parking on two levels and street improvements on Astor and G streets, according to documents submitted to the city.

The applicant on the project is AVT Consulting, while the architect is listed as Roger Axelson.

Comments or requests for information can be sent to Lindsay Kershner, city planner, at lkershner@cob.org.

This is one of several large apartment projects either going through the permit phase or already under construction. Here are others:

▪ Samish Station is under construction on Samish Way, near Walgreens. According to its website, the project is geared toward those wanting to live near Western Washington University and consists of two five-story buildings, one a mixed-use building and the other an apartment structure. The website indicates that it is pre-leasing residential units for fall 2019.

▪ Work has begun on the Fairhaven Tower project, which will have 35 apartment units and retail space on the corner of 12th Street and Harris Avenue. It is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

▪ An apartment project just north of Costco is expected to get started this summer by the RJ Group. It is part of the Aurora Court project, which will have 174 apartment units and 330 single-family homes.

▪ Stateside, a six-story housing project geared toward college students will have room for 513 beds with more than 270,000 square feet of space, according to its website. Construction hasn’t started yet at 903 North State St., but the website is targeting a completion date of fall 2021.

▪ In the Barkley district, plans are in the works for a 90-unit high-end apartment building on Barkley Boulevard near the Cornerstone apartment building.