New brewery, restaurant and market are planning to open in Whatcom County

Here’s a roundup of retail and restaurant happenings around Whatcom County:

▪ Fringe Brewing announced on Facebook that it’s opening on Tuesday, March 19, at 5540 3rd Ave. in Ferndale, near the Rite Aid pharmacy. A list of its beers is on its website.

▪ Not only was Clark Feed & Seed able to reopen after last month’s Hohl Feed & Seed fire on Railroad Avenue, it has been adding to its product line. According to its Facebook page, the company has added some animal foods, including for hamsters as well as local poultry feed from Conway Feed. That’s in addition to the aquatic and cat/dog supplies it has traditionally offered.

▪ Pure Bliss Desserts announced on Facebook that it will be closed March 17-27 as it finishes its expansion project at 1424 Cornwall Ave. The expanded dessert space is expected to reopen on March 28.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald

▪ Just Poke & Verve Bowls announced on Facebook that it’s aiming for an April opening at 201 E. Chestnut St., near the Herald Building. Along with Poke and bowls of healthy ingredients, Just Poke will be offering smoothies.

▪ The Willows Inn on Lummi Island opened for the season on March 15. The high-end restaurant is planning to host several guest chefs this year; details can be found on its website.

▪ Goods Nursery and Produce and Goods Local Brews is helping organize the Bellingham Handmade Market, which will be on its property at 2620 Northwest Ave. The market is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday from April to October. The group is finishing up its vendor schedule; details can be found on its Facebook page.