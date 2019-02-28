Transient man suspected of starting fire to stay warm that spread to Hohl building

Bellingham Police have arrested a 57-year-old transient man suspected of starting a Feb. 18 two-alarm fire that destroyed the historic Hohl Feed & Seed store in downtown Bellingham.
Paul Jonathan Wolfe was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree felony reckless burning.
According to a city of Bellingham press release on the arrest, Wolfe has denied setting the fire and said he didn’t remember the morning of the incident.
Police believe Wolfe started the fire in a brick chimney in the back alley between two buildings that made up the feed and seed store to get warm, the release said.
According to the release, video surveillance in the area showed:
▪ At approximately 3:35 a.m. Feb. 18, two people entered the small alcove between two buildings that were part of Hohl Feed & Seed and remained there for about 30 minutes.
▪ At approximately 4 a.m., two people left the alcove.
▪ At approximately 4:05 a.m., what appears to be a third person, ran into the alcove and appears to remove items from the alcove, including what appeared to be a backpack, before running away from the area.
Wolfe was identified by a witness after police released a portion video, the release said. The witness said that minutes after the fire was started in the chimney, he saw sparks and flames coming out of the top. He and Wolfe then reportedly panicked and left the area.
Wolfe was previously sentenced in Whatcom County to 364 days in jail, with 344 days suspended, after he pleaded guilty in July to third-degree theft for taking a woman’s purse in June at the Silver Reef Casino.
A Bellingham landmark burns
As previously reported in The Herald, fire crews arrived shortly after 4:20 a.m. Monday to find the alley-side of the building that was built in 1902 in flames. Crews had difficulty accessing the second story from inside and were forced to pull back and fight the blaze defensively and issued a second alarm. The fire also spread to a second, newer building and an old granary behind the building that were both part of Hohl Feed & Seed.
Firefighters were able to rescue 78 animals from the fire, though crews were not able to get to approximately 10 birds and a snake.
In a joint press release Feb. 20, the Bellingham Fire and Police Departments said the fire appeared to start under suspicious circumstances in the ally behind the building.
A day later, police released surveillance video that appeared to show one person wearing dark clothing enter along the alley and stop near the back of the Hohl building. A short time later a white glow is seen next to the building before the person walks away toward East Magnolia Street.A second camera along East Magnolia shows the person cross the street, walking within sight of a second person, who appeared to be wearing a red hat.
Hohl Feed & Seed has anchored Railroad Avenue since it was founded in 1901, providing Whatcom County a variety of pet and animal products.
This story will be updated.
