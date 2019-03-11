Here’s where a new Hampton Inn is planned for Bellingham

Business

By Dave Gallagher

March 11, 2019 10:00 AM

ERCK Hotels has submitted an application to build a five-story, 98-unit Hampton Inn at 1055 W. Bakerview Road near the Bakerview Starbucks in Bellingham.
It appears a longtime hotel brand that recently left this area will soon be back.

An application was submitted to build a five-story, 98-unit hotel at 1055 W. Bakerview Road, near the Bakerview Starbucks. The project will also have 117 parking stalls and will be accessed off of Bakerview Road, even though it is about 180 feet from that road.

The site plan lists Hampton Inn as the hotel and that it is being developed by ERCK Hotels, which is based in Montana. ERCK Hotels is a property management and development company. Its portfolio includes Hampton, Hilton and Ruby’s hotel brands.

The public can comment on this project. Comments and requests for information can be sent to Brian Smart, Bellingham city planner, at bsmart@cob.org. Comments are due March 22.

If this project is completed, it would be the fifth hotel built in that Northwest Drive/Bakerview Road area in the past seven years.

For years Bellingham had a Hampton Inn near the Bellingham International Airport before that brand was dropped in July 2017. In January the hotel at 3985 Bennett Drive became a Best Western Plus property.

